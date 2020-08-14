|
'Starve the Postal Service': Obama criticizes Trump for sweeping changes at the USPS
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for attempting to stall funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54Published
AP Top Stories August 20 AHere's the latest for Thursday August 20th: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Vice Presidential nomination; Obama blasts Trump; Trump wants sanctions back on..
USATODAY.com
Harris accepts VP nomination, while Obama takes aim at Trump record
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:56Published
Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:34Published
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
U.S. Postal Service on track for its best year since 2015By some metrics the USPS is a cash cow, having generated more than $13 billion over the past five years.
CBS News
Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Turning out the Black vote amid the coronavirus pandemicAmid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service, voting rights advocacy groups are working to increase African..
CBS News
USPS head has no plans to replace sorting machines or reverse other Postal Service changes, Pelosi saysThe Postal Service deferred comment to DeJoy's Tuesday statement, where he said he would stop changes but did not address their reversal.
USATODAY.com
Sen. Tester: USPS a lifeline for rural statesDespite the postmaster general saying he's halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays, Montana Sen. Jon Tester..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How Do Absentee and Mail-In Voting Differ?
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Trump to speak in Pennsylvania amid DNC festivitiesPresident Trump will travel to Pennsylvania Thursday after criticizing Goodyear tires, which banned MAGA attire.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this