'Starve the Postal Service': Obama criticizes Trump for sweeping changes at the USPS

Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election



On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has outlined a number of protections for the constitutionally mandated service. They will vote on the bill which includes approval for $25 billion in funding for the USPS this Saturday.

