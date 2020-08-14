Global  
 

'Starve the Postal Service': Obama criticizes Trump for sweeping changes at the USPS

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump on Friday for attempting to stall funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
