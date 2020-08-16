|
Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semis
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a 3-1 quarter-final win in Lisbon. City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin De Bruyne's goal midway through the second half had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet's first-half opener. However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalised on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end. Against all expectations, a team who finished seventh in the curtailed French season, and had played just two...
|
|
|
|
|
