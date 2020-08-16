Global  
 

One News Page

Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semis

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Lyon stun Guardiola's Man City to reach Champions League semisMoussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a 3-1 quarter-final win in Lisbon. City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin De Bruyne's goal midway through the second half had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet's first-half opener. However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalised on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end. Against all expectations, a team who finished seventh in the curtailed French season, and had played just two...
News video: Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon 01:12

 Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Sunday's gossip column - Man City in 'pole position' to sign Messi

 Manchester City confident of attracting Messi, Foster wanted by Chelsea and Everton, Gabriel to leave Lille, plus more.
Dembele's late double knocks Man City out of Champions League

 Manchester City's Champions League dream is over for another year as Lyon stun Pep Guardiola's side to reach the semi-finals.
Man City v Lyon

 Man City boss Pep Guardiola hopes his side's domestic cup success will help them when they face Lyon in the last eight of the reformatted Champions League on..
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Late drama, a big shock, glorious chaos and a real sitter - four nights of football madness

 How did the Champions League quarter-finals go? There were memorable storylines in each one.
Recovery or separation for Messi as Barcelona face up to change

 MADRID: 's body language said it all as were sent into full-blown meltdown in their historic quarter-final humiliation at the hands of on Friday. He could only..
Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich [Video]

Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich

Barcelona players were greeted with booing as they arrived at their hotel in Lisbon following an 8-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich.View on euronews

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year [Video]

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool [Video]

Guadiola is 'delighted' after Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he is "delighted" with his side's 4-0 win against league champions Liverpool, and had high praise for Kevin De Bruyne.

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts [Video]

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Pep: Man City players are 'sad' [Video]

Pep: Man City players are 'sad'

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players are down following their 3-1 defeat to Lyon in their Champions League quarter-final.

Pep: We was not good enough [Video]

Pep: We was not good enough

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City side did not do enough to go through to the Champions League semi-finals after their 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Mills: Questions will be asked of Pep [Video]

Mills: Questions will be asked of Pep

Former Man City defender Danny Mills says Pep Guardiola got his team selection wrong during the 3-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon.

