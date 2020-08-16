Global  
 

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier in Las Vegas to retain heavyweight title

BBC News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Stipe Miocic secures a unanimous decision win over Daniel Cormier in their hotly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy fight at UFC 252 in Las Vegas.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 01:27

 Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

