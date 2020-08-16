Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Eternally Yours': Lauren London pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on his 35th birthday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Girlfriend Lauren London, celebs and fans took to social media to remember the late Nipsey Hussle on what would have been the rapper's 35th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nipsey Hussle Nipsey Hussle American rapper and activist from California

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He Didn't Disrespect Nipsey Hussle

 Tekashi 6ix9ine is feeling like Randy Newman ... he says he loves L.A. and didn't disrespect Nipsey Hussle when he visited a mural of the late rapper ... near..
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg mourns Nipsey Hussle as he croons on soulful song 'Nipsey Blue'

 Snoop Dogg released a track titled "Nipsey Blue," sampling Dorothy Moore's version of "Misty Blue" for the soulful song.
USATODAY.com

Snoop Dogg Releases ‘Nipsey Blue’ as a 35th Birthday Tribue to Nipsey Hussle

 Snoop Dogg has dropped a tribute to Nipsey Hussle a day before the late rapper’s 35th birthday titled “Nipsey Blue.” “A...
WorldNews

Lauren London Lauren London Film and television actor


Related videos from verified sources

Kodak Black issues apology to Nipsey Hussle's family and Lauren London [Video]

Kodak Black issues apology to Nipsey Hussle's family and Lauren London

Kodak Black issues apology to Nipsey Hussle's family and Lauren London

Credit: Complex News and In The Know     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Nipsey Hussle Birthday Letter: “Eternally Yours, Boogie”

Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Nipsey Hussle Birthday Letter: “Eternally Yours, Boogie” Hollywood actress Lauren London knows the importance of August 15. The popular entertainer went online this weekend to pay homage and celebrate the birthday of...
SOHH

Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, YG, Game, LeBron James and More Remember Nipsey Hussle On His 35th Birthday

Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, YG, Game, LeBron James and More Remember Nipsey Hussle On His 35th Birthday West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy is being celebrated today. The late rap star’s 35th birthday has sparked a flurry of hip-hop artists remembering his...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this