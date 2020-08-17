Global  
 

Two men charged with 2002 murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

BBC News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The murder of the successful hip hop trio's DJ in Queens, NY had been unsolved for nearly 18 years.
News video: Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Charged In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ

Jam Master Jay Death: 2 Charged In 2002 Shooting Death Of Pioneering Rap Group Run-DMC’s DJ 00:22

 Two men have been charged in connection with the 2002 killing of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell of the pioneering rap group Run-DMC. Katie Johnston reports.

Two people indicted in 2002 unsolved murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

 Authorities announced arrests of two men in one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, the 2002 shooting of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay.
Charges announced against 2 men in 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay

 Two suspects have been indicted in the 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay, of Run DMC, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious..
2 arrested in 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

 The shooting death of the iconic hip-hop DJ had gone unsolved for 18 years.
Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years

 The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has been a mystery for nearly 2 decades ... but 2 men are finally in custody for the crime. Jay was shot to death on..
