Two men charged with 2002 murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The murder of the successful hip hop trio's DJ in Queens, NY had been unsolved for nearly 18 years.
Jam Master Jay American musician
Run-DMC American hip hop group
New York City Largest city in the United States
Queens Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
