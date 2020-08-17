Global  
 

Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic Convention

Monday, 17 August 2020
Democrats are gathering (virtually) for the first night of their nominating convention, an event they hope will build excitement for Joe Biden.
 The U.S. political convention is a tradition dating back centuries, but in 2020 it collided head-on with COVID-19. This report produced with Zachary Goelman.

Democrats accuse Trump of election interference over changes at the Postal Service

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will hold an emergency session to try and reverse moves made by the Trump administration that have led to delays in mail..
Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
Trump mocks Biden, but mixes up own facts

 President Donald Trump is injecting mockery into the 2020 presidential race by describing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as feeble and confused. But Trump got..
DNC Schedule, Speakers List, Start Time, Live Stream and More

 Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders will headline the first night of the convention on Monday.
Progressives hope to leave mark on 2020 Democratic convention and policies

 Speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention include Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Joe Biden but helped push the party..
A Full Guide to Night 1 of Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden

 WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..
Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots..
Michelle Obama wants Amy Poehler to cook her dinner

 The first lady said she and the “Parks and Recreation” star are “best friends” during a trip to Miami to promote a healthy lifestyles for kids on the..
AP Top Stories August 17 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Aug. 17: Paris expands outdoor mask requirements; Trump says postal service is running well; French cargo ship brings aid to..
How to watch the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
First trans neighborhood in Argentina: initiative of a nun [Video]

First trans neighborhood in Argentina: initiative of a nun

The first housing complex for transexual people in Argentina, according to the promoters of the project, was inaugurated this week in the city of Neuquén, in Argentine Patagonia, at the initiative of..

First-time Wisconsin delegates prepare to watch DNC from home [Video]

First-time Wisconsin delegates prepare to watch DNC from home

It's not the convention they'd hoped for, as some first-time delegates from Wisconsin won't even need to leave their couch to participate in the Democratic National Convention next week.

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression" [Video]

Michelle Obama Talks About "Low Grade Depression"

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." Obama says her depression has been brought on by several factors: the pandemic, race relations in the US and the..

Father Martin to speak at Democratic convention (AP)

 Father James Martin, SJ, an outspoken advocate for homosexuals, will deliver an invocation at the Democratic Party convention. Sister Simone Campbell, the head...
Democratic convention speakers: What to know about Bernie Sanders

 Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a progressive who has two failed presidential runs under his belt, will try to convince his far-left supporters to embrace...
Smaller DNC a 'gut punch' for Milwaukee

 The Democratic Convention was to bring 50,000 people and $250 million to the Milwaukee area economy. Now, the convention is nearly entirely online due to the...
