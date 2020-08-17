Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic Convention

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden



Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

Credit: Wochit News