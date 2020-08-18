Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @Easy_Branches Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says… https://t.co/Uob3y8mWBb 7 seconds ago Enter Sandman Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says… https://t.co/3uQDH810lG 34 seconds ago Leon Wine Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says 13 minutes ago CB RT @TIMEWorld: Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says https://t.co/Ob… 16 minutes ago TIMEWorld Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia Gillard Says https://t.co/ObYFkg1eWV 22 minutes ago

