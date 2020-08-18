Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump's leadership, says Joe Biden will end the chaos

Global  
 

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump's leadership, says Joe Biden will end the chaosWASHINGTON : Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency. While acknowledging she did not care much for politics, Obama said Biden's steady and empathetic approach to problems was the answer and urged voters to stand in line or do whatever it takes to ensure they can beat Trump. "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and...
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

