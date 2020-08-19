|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at Democratic National Convention
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in a convention speech that honored him for organizing “a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy.” The New York congresswoman, 30, seconded the nomination for Sanders as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, hailing the 78-year-old Vermont senator and his “mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States.” Nominating Sanders is a formality after he dropped out of the contest in April. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the required number of...
