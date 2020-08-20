The most immersive Face AR technology for brands and developers.

Kerala School uses 'Augmented Reality' in online classes



The kindergarten children of AEM AUP School jumped up in excitement as giant planets popped up beside their teacher. Their online class had become a more interesting, thanks to the brilliance of social science teacher. Shyam Vengalloor introduced augmented reality (AR) to online classes. When the whole world was in a lockdown in April, Shyam Vengalloor was finding a way to make virtual classrooms more exciting for children. AR technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published on January 1, 1970