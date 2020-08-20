The most immersive Face AR technology for brands and developers.

Global  
 

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Banuba is a computer vision lab specialising in Face AR development. We create augmented reality SDKs which bring the most immersive face filters, 3D masks, facial animation and AR beauty features to any app or website. Our technologies fuel 2 main areas — AR communication and AR commerce. We help people to self-express and communicate creatively, and we empower brands to bring products to their consumers using AR. SDKs & TOOLS Face Filter SDK Makeup SDK Hair, eyes and skin recoloring Background remover Face morphing Avatar and live emojis AR video editing tools Unity face filter plugins Platforms: Android, iOS, HTML5 and Unity FEATURES 3D face tracking optimized for early iOS and Android...
