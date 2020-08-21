Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.
