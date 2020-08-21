Global  
 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot

CBC.ca Friday, 21 August 2020
Actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced For College Admissions Scandal Friday

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced For College Admissions Scandal Friday 01:08

 WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

