Two Portland Protests: Demonstrators March Peacefully at One, Other Declared a Riot
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
4 hours ago) On Portland’s 85th night of protests, one demonstration ended at a local park after several hours of marching, while a later protest ended in three arrests
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Portland police declare riot for second night
Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago
Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?
Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 04:53 Published 5 days ago
Tweets about this