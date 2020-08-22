|
Former XFL executive Erik Moses becomes first Black president of a NASCAR track
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Erik Moses, the first Black man to be named president of a NASCAR track, will head up the effort to bring a NASCAR Cup Series race to Nashville Superspeedway
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
XFL (2020) Professional American football league
The Rock Says XFL Deal Has Closed, I've Got the Keys Now!It's The People's XFL now! Dwayne Johnson -- AKA The Rock -- says the deal to buy the XFL is officially DONE ... and he can't wait to get to work. As we..
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:30Published
NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company
NASCAR at Daytona road course: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for GoBowling 235Here's all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GoBowling 235 on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
USATODAY.com
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out of race after testing positive for virusDillon is the third Cup Series driver to test positive for the coronavirus.
CBS News
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
NASCAR Cup Series Top tier auto racing division within NASCAR
Nashville Superspeedway Motorsport track in Tennessee, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this