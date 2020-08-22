Global  
 

Former XFL executive Erik Moses becomes first Black president of a NASCAR track

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Erik Moses, the first Black man to be named president of a NASCAR track, will head up the effort to bring a NASCAR Cup Series race to Nashville Superspeedway
The Rock Says XFL Deal Has Closed, I've Got the Keys Now!

 It's The People's XFL now! Dwayne Johnson -- AKA The Rock -- says the deal to buy the XFL is officially DONE ... and he can't wait to get to work. As we..
Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league [Video]

Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league

Dwayne Johnson has agreed to a deal that will make him co-owner of the revamped XFL American football league after buying out his old WWE boss Vince McMahon.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital have agreed to buy the XFL, the bankrupt football league founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

NASCAR at Daytona road course: Start time, lineup, TV schedule and more for GoBowling 235

 Here's all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GoBowling 235 on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out of race after testing positive for virus

 Dillon is the third Cup Series driver to test positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologise to other racers and officials.

