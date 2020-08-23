Global  
 

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

WorldNews Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in SeptemberRobert Pattinson's upcoming superhero flick 'The Batman' will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom. Filming for the comic book adventure...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Batman movie - DC FanDome

The Batman movie - DC FanDome 02:24

 The Batman - DC FanDome Teaser - Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros. Pictures comes THE BATMAN, with director Matt Reeves at the helm and with Robert Pattinson starring as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne... directed by Matt Reeves starring Robert...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson British actor

First trailer for The Batman sees Robert Pattinson transform into the Dark Knight

 Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, is one of the most anticipated DC movies. Today, director Matt Reeves debuted a first look at..
The Verge

'I'm vengeance': Watch the first teaser trailer for 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

 The wait is over: At DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves dropped the first teaser for 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson as a young Dark Knight.
USATODAY.com

How to watch DC’s big FanDome event

 Without San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics and Warner Bros. launched a new virtual event to showcase new trailers for upcoming films, games, and TV..
The Verge
HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News [Video]

HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News

The untitled police drama will be set in the same universe as the forthcoming feature film starring Robert Pattinson.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden studio complex in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England


Leavesden, Hertfordshire Leavesden, Hertfordshire Human settlement in England


TENET Trailer [Video]

TENET Trailer

TENET Movie - Final Trailer - Plot synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle TENET. Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:09Published
The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser [Video]

The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published
Robert Jenrick on eviction ban extension [Video]

Robert Jenrick on eviction ban extension

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick explains the government’s decision to extend the eviction ban until 20 September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

