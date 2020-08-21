Global  
 

Matt Reeves shares first look of The Batman logo

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Filmmaker Matt Reeves on Thursday unveiled the first look of the logo for his much-anticipated upcoming film 'The Batman'. The 54-year-old director shared the official logo of the flick on Twitter. Alongside this, he also shared a teaser poster for the DC FanDome virtual presentation, which is set to take place on August...
