Donald Trump says FDA expands access to Covid-19 treatment with plasma
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said a coronavirus treatment that involves blood plasma donated by people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 will be expanded to more sick Americans, widening access to a promising therapy even before researchers fully understand how well it works. “This is a powerful therapy," Trump said at a White House news conference. “Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed Sunday that it had cleared what’s known as convalescent plasma for use in certain patients. The move would make it easier to receive the treatment, which Trump has promoted even though studies to prove its benefits haven’t been completed....
