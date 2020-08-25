Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father saysKenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago. The father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who was driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Kenosha to be with his son, told the newspaper that he learned Sunday night that officers had shot his son eight times and that he saw the now-viral video of it online a few minutes later...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children 00:26

 A woman who identified herself as the fiancé of a man shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday says the shooting happened in front of his three children.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His Father

 Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers...
TMZ.com

Police Face Off Against Protesters in Wisconsin

 Protesters and law enforcement officers clashed in Kenosha, Wis., over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
NYTimes.com

Jacob Blake reportedly paralyzed, Wisconsin protests ignite fires across Kenosha: What we know

 Protests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
USATODAY.com

Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks more protests amid nationwide unrest. Here's what we know

 Protests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
 
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Jacob Blake: Father says man shot in Wisconsin is 'paralysed'

 Jacob Blake is in hospital after being shot multiple times by officers in Wisconsin on Sunday.
BBC News

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Nun runs marathon on treadmill for a good cause

 A Chicago nun made headlines this week when she ran a marathon – on a treadmill. Not only did Sister Stephanie Baliga break a world record, she also raised..
CBS News

Delta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October

 CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) — Delta Air Lines is set to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo seen by Reuters on Monday that noted the..
WorldNews

A century after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the fight for women's suffrage continues

 On this historic centennial, “CBS This Morning” is celebrating the milestone and exploring the long struggle for full equality. Adriana Diaz reports from..
CBS News

Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43

 She moved from the Chicago area to Los Angeles, where she joined a lesbian and gay synagogue. But after falling destitute, she withdrew and died of the..
NYTimes.com

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Protests continue for a second night in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man in the back

 The shooting of yet another Black man by police officers has sparked outrage across the country and led to two straight days of clashes between protesters and..
CBS News

NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

 Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded..
WorldNews

29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back by police

 An investigation is underway after cellphone video shows police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting a Black man in the back. The 29-year-old victim, Jacob Blake, is..
CBS News

The Phantom-Limb Democratic Convention

 Milwaukee is the titular site of the Democratic National Convention, defined less by what is happening inside the Wisconsin Center than what is not.
NYTimes.com

Chicago Sun-Times Chicago Sun-Times Chicago daily newspaper

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'What will happen to kids?': Murdered UP journalist's father breaks down [Video]

'What will happen to kids?': Murdered UP journalist's father breaks down

Father of Uttar Pradesh Journalist Ratan Singh broke down while speaking about his son's death. Ratan Singh was shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district. UP police said property dispute was the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published
Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters [Video]

Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake and the Pasadena shooting of Anthony McClain clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles late Monday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

PGYoung1964

👩‍🔬😷🚫Professor Mask-Wearer🚫😷👩‍🔬 @GOP Wisconsin Senator: Tammy Baldwin. Seems like Biden & the DNC Convention are paying attention to Wisconsin vo… https://t.co/AzmmZAxKCQ 5 days ago

Hazz4Days

Dan McCrady Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures" https://t.co/7m7yKnmIgQ via @YahooNews 5 days ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @proviewsusa: Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures" AND VERY AWARE OF @JOEBIDEN FAILURES htt… 5 days ago

FOInewsteam

DJT: Confederate President (Just Call Me NASTY!) @realDonaldTrump Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures" 6 days ago

v_carolynv

carolyn Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures" https://t.co/2ywSHqVwyW 6 days ago

terranceleon

Mr. T Senator Baldwin: &quot;Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures&quot; https://t.co/LxYRlrWoLR via @Yahoo 6 days ago

commons29686726

commonsense Senator Baldwin: &quot;Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures&quot; https://t.co/dccqFoaJ6N via @Yahoo 6 days ago

navyofficer01

Dick Colligan Sen. Baldwin: 'I think we can well expect Trump/Biden voters' in Wisconsin https://t.co/PvH6LIPb9s YES SENATOR, B… https://t.co/oFSaeCQVBl 6 days ago