Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Kenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down. Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago. The father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who was driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Kenosha to be with his son, told the newspaper that he learned Sunday night that officers had shot his son eight times and that he saw the now-viral video of it online a few minutes later...
Jacob Blake Paralyzed from Waist Down After Shooting, Says His FatherJacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI ... so says his father, who's upset and wants answers...
Police Face Off Against Protesters in WisconsinProtesters and law enforcement officers clashed in Kenosha, Wis., over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
Jacob Blake reportedly paralyzed, Wisconsin protests ignite fires across Kenosha: What we knowProtests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks more protests amid nationwide unrest. Here's what we knowProtests broke out and fires were set around Wisconsin after a 29-year-old Black man was shot by police in Kenosha. Here's what we know.
Jacob Blake: Father says man shot in Wisconsin is 'paralysed'Jacob Blake is in hospital after being shot multiple times by officers in Wisconsin on Sunday.
Protests continue for a second night in Wisconsin after police shoot Black man in the backThe shooting of yet another Black man by police officers has sparked outrage across the country and led to two straight days of clashes between protesters and..
CBS News
29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back by policeAn investigation is underway after cellphone video shows police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting a Black man in the back. The 29-year-old victim, Jacob Blake, is..
CBS News
