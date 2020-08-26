Global  
 

Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and the arbitrariness of the police-shooting news cycle

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and the arbitrariness of the police-shooting news cycleOn Sunday, police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, seven times. Blake had been climbing into a car with three of his sons in the back seat; the eldest was celebrating his eighth birthday. Today, Blake is alive and conscious, though the bullets severed his spinal cord, paralyzing him. Members of Blake’s family and Benjamin Crump, their attorney, held a press conference in Kenosha that was carried live on cable news. A reporter asked Jacob Blake, Sr., Blake’s father, how the children were coping. “The whole picture plays over and over in front of their little faces,” Blake, Sr. said. Then he turned the question on the reporter: “How would you feel if your white son walked...
0
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests 00:26

 Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...

Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Wisc. police officer who shot Jacob Blake identified

 The Wisconsin officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake seven times in the back has been identified as a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department...
USATODAY.com

Teen arrested after fatal shooting at Jacob Blake protest in Wisconsin

 Three people were shot, two fatally, during an overnight protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting death of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old is being..
CBS News

Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake

 Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
CBS News

Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named

 Wisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
BBC News
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Dozens of people arrested amid Louisville Breonna Taylor protests

 At least 68 people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky after large crowds of protesters took to the streets Tuesday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor...
CBS News

Breonna Taylor protest leads to 64 arrests near Churchill Downs

 Activists have held demonstrations in this Kentucky city since late May to call for the arrest of the officers who shot Taylor.
CBS News
Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue [Video]

Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue

The cover portrait of Taylor was painted by artist Amy Sherald, who previously painted Michelle Obama’s portrait for the National Portrait Gallery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Facebook reportedly knew about Kenosha militia group before shooting but still chose not to take ...

 Armed counter-protesters clashed Tuesday with people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP Facebook was..
WorldNews

Facebook failed to shut down page of Kenosha militia group, despite warning

 (CNN Business)Facebook failed to take action against a self-styled militia group that was using the social media platform to encourage armed citizens to take to..
WorldNews

Protest march for Blake as Kenosha curfew looms

 Protesters marched through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin late Wednesday as tension remains high over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Tucker Carlson defends vigilante shooter, says he 'had to maintain order when no one else would'

 Tucker Carlson faced intense backlash after standing by the vigilante teen accused of fatally shooting two people during a Wisconsin protest.
USATODAY.com

Tracking the Suspect in the Fatal Kenosha Shootings

 Footage appears to show a teenager shooting three people during protests in Wisconsin. We tracked his movements that night.
NYTimes.com

With Wisconsin Unrest as Backdrop, Republicans Intensify Law-and-Order Message

 On the third day of the convention, two of the G.O.P.’s female leaders, Kristi Noem and Marsha Blackburn, talked about law and order. And Vice President Mike..
NYTimes.com

Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump American lawyer

Jacob Blake paralyzed in shooting, attorney says

 Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday...
CBS News
Jacob Blake paralyzed from being shot -attorney Crump [Video]

Jacob Blake paralyzed from being shot -attorney Crump

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jacob Blake's family told reporters on Tuesday that "because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae... it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake junior to ever walk again."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

Ben Crump to represent Pellerin and Blake families

 Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of Trayford Pellerin and Jacob Blake, has a message for protesters: "Thank you for standing with these families..
USATODAY.com

Jacob Blake's Family Lawyer, Ben Crump, Says Cops Think It's Okay to Shoot Black People

 Police in America don't hesitate to shoot and kill Black people in a confrontation because they consistently get away with it ... that's what Jacob Blake's..
TMZ.com

Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin [Video]

Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin

Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:46Published
Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back [Video]

Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back

The Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 03:11Published
Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In Wisconsin [Video]

Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In Wisconsin

A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrest

Black Lives Matter: US presidential rivals take different stances on Wisconsin shooting, unrest Democratic nominee Joe Biden has responded to the shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake by police.He says he has spoken to the family of the African American man...
New Zealand Herald

Family says Jacob Blake 'paralysed from the waist down' as Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests

 A black man shot several times by police may be permanently paralysed, his family said, after protesters burned buildings and tore down street lamps in a second...
SBS Also reported by •Hindu

