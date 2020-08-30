Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler pays emotional tribute

BBC News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
"The ancestors spoke through him," says Ryan Coogler in a long and loving tribute to the star.
Read 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler's entire touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

 "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler paid emotional tribute Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, 43, who died Friday after privately battling colon cancer.
USATODAY.com

Kids Honor Chadwick Boseman with 'Avengers' Action Figure Memorials

 Chadwick Boseman's impact on the youth cannot be overstated ... some children are remembering their fallen hero ... with action figure memorials. Mark Ruffalo --..
TMZ.com

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/30

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan looks at the use of “less-lethal” weapons by police against protesters. Also: Martha Teichner digs into..
CBS News
What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special [Video]

What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special

On Friday, Hollywood lost an icon in the making: Chadwick Boseman, age 43. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote a touching piece about the unique quality Boseman had that made him special. Lowry argues that Boseman had the ability to breathe life into legendary characters. His biggest role would be Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Lowry argues it's Bosewick's portrayal of legendary historical figures that will elevate him to iconic status.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published

