|
Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Adele is stirring controversy after posting an Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26Published
Sylvester Stallone Axing Paulie's Robot in Director's Cut of 'Rocky IV'Sylvester Stallone is re-releasing "Rocky IV" with a fresh set of eyes -- in his own pure vision, no less -- but one thing that won't be in the new version .....
TMZ.com
New audio recordings reveal aunt's criticisms of Ivanka and Eric TrumpMary Trump has revealed more audio recordings she says are of her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, that aim pointed criticism at the US president’s children, Ivanka..
WorldNews
Adele English singer-songwriter
Adele Rocks Bikini Top in Shout-Out to Canceled Notting Hill CarnivalNow here's a side of Adele we don't get to see that often ... and boy, it's awesome! The singer just posted a photo of herself in a Jamaican flag-themed bikini..
TMZ.com
Adele 'honestly has no idea' when her new music will be released
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Bantu peoples Family of ethnolinguistic groups in Africa
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this