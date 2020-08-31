Global  
 

Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020
Adele is stirring controversy after posting an Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.
Adele Sent a DM to One of Her Biggest Fans - See the Message!

 Adele slid into the DMs of one of her biggest fans and he just shared a screencap of the super sweet message! A fan named Colyn posted to his Instagram Stories...
Just Jared

Adele stirs up controversy with photo featuring new Jamaican-inspired look

 Adele has been accused of cultural appropriation after sharing a picture of herself in a Jamaican flag-print bikini top with Bantu knots in her hair. The...
National Post Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comE! Online

Adele accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ over Instagram picture

 Adele has been accused of cultural appropriation after sharing an Instagram picture showing her wearing a traditional African hairstyle while marking what would...
Belfast Telegraph


