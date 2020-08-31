Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG Post

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG PostAdele has definitely set something on fire, and it isn’t the rain. On Sunday, Adele posted a tribute picture for what would have been London’s Notting Hill Carnival. This year’s carnival was called off due to COVID-19 and was celebrated virtually this year In the picture, the “Hello” singer donned Bantu knots and a Jamaican themed bikini top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Adele Under Fire

Trending: Adele Under Fire 00:25

 Adele has received criticism for posting a picture of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini and knots in her hair. Some fans said it was cultural appropriation.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

'The virus is real...it moves fast and it kills' -WHO [Video]

'The virus is real...it moves fast and it kills' -WHO

Addressing demonstrators who took to the streets across Europe, including in Berlin, Paris and London, on Saturday (August 29) in protest against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director General Tedros warned: "The virus is real, it's dangerous, it moves fast and it kills."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Today in History for August 31st

 Highlights of this day in history: Britain's Princess Diana killed in a Paris car crash; Poland's Solidarity labor movement born; Jack the Ripper's first victim..
USATODAY.com
Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York [Video]

Watch: Anti-Pakistan protests held in London & New York

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published

Notting Hill Carnival Notting Hill Carnival annual street festival in London

Notting Hill Carnival goes online for 2020 [Video]

Notting Hill Carnival goes online for 2020

London’s largest-ever street party is not going to be stopped by Covid-19,just adapted. This year all the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnivalwill be found online, instead of the streets of west London. For the firsttime in its 54-year history, the party will be streamed over four channels,between August 29 and 31. Notting Hill Carnival is considered one of Britain'sbiggest cultural events.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
Notting Hill Carnival boss urges revellers to stay away and be ‘sensible’ [Video]

Notting Hill Carnival boss urges revellers to stay away and be ‘sensible’

The boss of Notting Hill Carnival has urged revellers to stay off the streetsthis weekend as the event moves online for the first time in its 54-yearhistory. Interviews with Matthew Phillip, Samantha Bryant, Nadine Bryant,Don-E.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Londoners warned against unlicensed Carnival events [Video]

Londoners warned against unlicensed Carnival events

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned people not to attend unlicensed music events over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival. For the first time in its 54 year history, the carnival would not take its usual form and will be moved entirely online due to the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival [Video]

Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival

Notting Hill Carnival will be moving online this year after the event wasforced to cancel its street party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Forthe first time in its 54-year history, the west London summer staple will bestreamed over four channels online over the bank holiday weekend next month,between August 29 and 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sentenced under now invalid drug laws and less than a year from freedom, inmate gets COVID-19

 If not for mandatory minimum sentence laws that have since been invalidated, William Forrester would already be free. Instead, he got COVID-19 in prison.
USATODAY.com
COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra, Andhra continue to suffer, Delhi gets a breather

Even as India continue to report record rise in daily cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the pandemic could be controlled by Diwali festival. India on August 31 reported highest spike of more than 78,000 cases of coronavirus, the most anywhere in the world. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are leading the caseload. However, the national capital after reporting more than 2000 cases on August 30, saw a moment of relief as it reported fewer than 1400 infections on August 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Centre to deploy teams in UP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha to tackle rising Covid cases

 The health ministry will deploy Central teams in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha – after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in..
IndiaTimes
A bike boom in Mexico City amid COVID-19 [Video]

A bike boom in Mexico City amid COVID-19

In sprawling Mexico City, authorities have long faced an uphill battle over how to get commuters onto bikes. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has made the task a little easier. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Bantu peoples Family of ethnolinguistic groups in Africa

Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo

 Adele is stirring controversy after posting an Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.
USATODAY.com

Notting Hill Notting Hill Area of London, England


Related news from verified sources

Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG Post

Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG Post Adele has definitely set something on fire, and it isn’t the rain. On Sunday, Adele posted a tribute picture for what would have been London’s Notting Hill...
WorldNews

Adele stirs up controversy with photo featuring new Jamaican-inspired look

 Adele has been accused of cultural appropriation after sharing a picture of herself in a Jamaican flag-print bikini top with Bantu knots in her hair. The...
National Post

Celebrity Social Media, August 31, 2020

 When this photo of Adele popped up in my feed, I thought “oh no” and I sent it to three of my friends. It’s not my business to have an opinion about...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

detroitnewsnow

Detroit News Now Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo https://t.co/baYI4jhnUB https://t.co/qDTIpBWgVu 3 minutes ago

SXMUrbanView

SiriusXM Urban View Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo https://t.co/2skqLMBclv… https://t.co/Bno2cY0WIm 13 minutes ago

ScottD_Musician

Scott D People try to embrace culture and get accused of appropriation. Can’t have it both ways #BLM. https://t.co/Oq2sFrAoOG via @Yahoo 43 minutes ago

M_LOUd

Michael Gibson Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo https://t.co/FNS2X00L9d via @Yahoo 49 minutes ago

GeorgeneRosell2

Georgene Roselles Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo https://t.co/OlARG8QD9o via… https://t.co/ImTAWpfNHv 53 minutes ago

myearwood65

Mike Yearwood 🇨🇦🇻🇨 RT @True_Canuck1: Social media idiots: Booo, how dare you!! People in the REAL world: Meh...I don't care. Unfortunately, Adele will proba… 1 hour ago

stephenlemons

Stephen Lemons People need to get a life. "Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo"… https://t.co/TbhGHQTUMv 1 hour ago

REAL_LROMANCE

LANCE ROMANCE Adele stirs cultural appropriation controversy wearing Bantu knots in latest photo https://t.co/By1HKxigzn via @Yahoo 2 hours ago