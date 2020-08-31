|
Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In Latest IG Post
Adele has definitely set something on fire, and it isn’t the rain. On Sunday, Adele posted a tribute picture for what would have been London’s Notting Hill Carnival. This year’s carnival was called off due to COVID-19 and was celebrated virtually this year In the picture, the “Hello” singer donned Bantu knots and a Jamaican themed bikini top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill...
