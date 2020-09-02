Global  
 

Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial cartoons of prophet Mohammed ahead of terror trial

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial cartoons of prophet Mohammed ahead of terror trialThe French satirical magazine attacked by Islamist gunmen in 2015 is republishing controversial caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the attack. Among the cartoons to be published in Charlie Hebdo is a drawing of...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Charlie Hebdo's 'blasphemous' cartoons to be republished, here's why | Oneindia News

Charlie Hebdo's 'blasphemous' cartoons to be republished, here's why | Oneindia News 01:45

 French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons featuring the Islamic Prophet Mohammed this week ahead of trials of 14 alleged accomplices who aided the attackers who killed journalists associated with the publication in 2015. Why has Charlie Hebdo chosen this time to...

Muhammad Muhammad Founder of Islam

Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings

 Charlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve of the trial of the alleged accomplices in the attack. The..
WorldNews

Charlie Hebdo: Magazine republishes controversial Mohammed cartoons

 Fourteen alleged accomplices to the deadly 2015 attack on the French magazine go on trial on Wednesday.
BBC News
Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet [Video]

Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet

At least three dead in tech hub during violence over a reported derogatory post about the Prophet Muhammad, police say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published
Three killed in India over reported Facebook post [Video]

Three killed in India over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:40Published

Islamism Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalation

 GAZA CITY: Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas said Monday they had reached a Qatari-mediated deal with Israel to end more than three weeks of cross-border attacks. In..
WorldNews

Five Years on, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo Killings

 Fourteen suspected accomplices to the French Islamist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris..
WorldNews

Jejoen Bontinck: I escaped a life of Islamic terror - now I rap about it

 Five years ago, a Belgian teenager who had travelled to the war in Syria, became the key prosecution witness in the one of the biggest terror trials ever held in..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

France 2015 terror attacks: Who are the suspects going on trial?

 France 2015 terror attacks: Who are the suspects going on trial?
euronews Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimes

President Trump Sides With Police in Kenosha After Jacob Blake Shooting, Calling Violence ‘Domestic Terror’
TIME

'Domestic terror': Trump defends police during Kenosha visit

 Trump has sought to make law and order a central theme of the election campaign, blaming Democratic mayors and governors for unrest in the country.
Brisbane Times


