|
Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial cartoons of prophet Mohammed ahead of terror trial
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The French satirical magazine attacked by Islamist gunmen in 2015 is republishing controversial caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the attack. Among the cartoons to be published in Charlie Hebdo is a drawing of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Muhammad Founder of Islam
Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killingsCharlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve of the trial of the alleged accomplices in the attack. The..
WorldNews
Charlie Hebdo: Magazine republishes controversial Mohammed cartoonsFourteen alleged accomplices to the deadly 2015 attack on the French magazine go on trial on Wednesday.
BBC News
Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Three killed in India over reported Facebook post
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:40Published
Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life
Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalationGAZA CITY: Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas said Monday they had reached a Qatari-mediated deal with Israel to end more than three weeks of cross-border attacks. In..
WorldNews
Five Years on, France to Try Suspects in Charlie Hebdo KillingsFourteen suspected accomplices to the French Islamist militants behind the 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris..
WorldNews
Jejoen Bontinck: I escaped a life of Islamic terror - now I rap about itFive years ago, a Belgian teenager who had travelled to the war in Syria, became the key prosecution witness in the one of the biggest terror trials ever held in..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this