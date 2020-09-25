Man Held On Terror Charges After Two Wounded In Paris Knife Attack Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

At least two people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, police said Friday. A suspect has been arrested.



Two victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said.



