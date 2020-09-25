Man Held On Terror Charges After Two Wounded In Paris Knife Attack
Friday, 25 September 2020 () At least two people were wounded in a knife attack Friday near the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, police said Friday. A suspect has been arrested.
Two victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said.
Police said one suspect had been detained after the attack, which...
Police have been seen approaching man in Paris amid the knife attack that has injured at least four people.
Footage filmed by César Amalou on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows a man being approached by gun-wielding officers while holding his hands in the air.
A knife attack close to the former...