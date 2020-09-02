Global  
 

Election 2020: Chris Wallace, Susan Page among moderators for presidential and vice presidential debates

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced moderators for the fall debates, including Fox News' Chris Wallace and Susan Page of USA TODAY.
August marks 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote

 August marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. While it gave women the right to vote, most Black women could not vote until the 1960s. On this..
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results [Video]

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to anywhere else in the world. "I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest, mortality rate anywhere in the world," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. In reality, the US has one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus of any country.

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself [Video]

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day. Johns Hopkins University data indicates the US leads the world in known coronavirus infections and deaths. Over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 and 140,000 deaths due to the virus have been recorded nationwide.

Nancy Pelosi filmed using hair salon shuttered by coronavirus lockdown for blow-out

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen getting a wash and blow-out in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday despite it being shut since March to slow the spread of..
Trump’s Latest Conspiracy Theory: Thugs on a Plane Dressed All in Black

 During an interview on Fox News, the president talked mysteriously about a plane “loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms” and people in “dark..
Trump Says Cops Who Shoot Are Like Golfers Who 'Choke' When Putting

 President Trump says cops who use deadly force and shoot someone are exactly like nervous golfers who can't sink the last shot ... seriously, he compared the..
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal [Video]

Kanye West sues Ohio Election Chief over Presidential Ballot removal

Kanye West is taking drastic steps to be placed on Ohio’s presidential ballot this November.

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming [Video]

Kanye West fails to get on presidential ballot in Wyoming

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

Harris accepts vice presidential nod [Video]

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket.

