Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu less than one year after trade

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Patriots are moving on from veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu despite giving up a second-round pick to acquire him last October.
Mohamed Sanu Mohamed Sanu American football wide receiver


New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Patriots' Devin and Jason McCourty feel 'hopeless,' 'numb' after Jacob Blake shooting

 Devin McCourty and his twin brother Jason McCourty said they didn't know how to talk to their children about the Jacob Blake shooting.
USATODAY.com
NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’ [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’

Tom Brady has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for him to adjust to life in Tampa Bay after he brought to an end his 20-year association with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

