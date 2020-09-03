Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobiaMatt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his comments on women and homosexuality. When questioned on Sky News, the Health Secretary said he does not "think it's true" that Mr Abbott is homophobic or misogynistic, and added: "He's also an expert in trade." Mr Abbott is in talks to become...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment

Matt Hancock Tries To Defend Tony Abbott Appointment 00:30

 On Kay Burley's Sky News breakfast show, health secretary Matt Hancock defended the appointment of former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, saying that against accusations of being a homophobe and racist, he's a good trade expert.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Abbott Tony Abbott Australian politician

Tony Abbott slams Victorian COVID-19 lockdown as 'health dictatorship'

 Tony Abbott has been accused of sinking to a new low after suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally. Mr Abbott said..
SBS

Covid-19 coronavirus: Let elderly die from virus to cut lockdown cost, says Abbott

 Tony Abbott, the former Australian Prime Minister tipped to become a British trade envoy, has said elderly Covid-19 patients should be allowed to die to reduce..
New Zealand Herald

'New low': Anthony Albanese rebukes Tony Abbott over controversial speech

 Former prime minister Tony Abbott has used a speech in London overnight to argue coronavirus restrictions in Australia are disproportionate to the disease.
SBS

Tony Abbott 'hits new low' in virus speech

 Former prime minister Tony Abbott has used a speech in London overnight to argue coronavirus restrictions in Australia are disproportionate to the disease.
SBS

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Health Secretary announces funding for new Covid test [Video]

Health Secretary announces funding for new Covid test

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced £500m funding to trial a new Covid-19 test that can deliver results in 20 minutes. The government is also looking at repeat testing systems in a bid to identify the virus early. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
Government u-turn on Bolton and Trafford lockdown [Video]

Government u-turn on Bolton and Trafford lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has taken the "swift and decisive action necessary" by reimposing lockdown restrictions in Bolton and Trafford today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning [Video]

Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Hancock hopes to clear Covid cancer backlog 'within months' [Video]

Hancock hopes to clear Covid cancer backlog 'within months'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he "hoped" the backlog in cancer care, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will be cleared "within months". He insisted the NHS is now dealing with the waiting lists but could not rule out more appointments being cancelled in winter. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:20Published

Sky News British television news channel


Related news from verified sources

Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia

Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia Matt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his comments on women and...
WorldNews Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBelfast TelegraphPinkNews

'He's also an expert in trade': Hancock defends Abbott's British role

 Tony Abbott's "role" with the UK Trade Board has caused a political storm in Westminster
The Age

Tony Abbott: Ministers defend ex-Australian PM over Brexit trade role

 The former Australian prime minister has had talks about working for the UK government.
BBC News Also reported by •SBSSydney Morning Herald

Tweets about this