Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Matt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his comments on women and homosexuality. When questioned on Sky News, the Health Secretary said he does not "think it's true" that Mr Abbott is homophobic or misogynistic, and added: "He's also an expert in trade." Mr Abbott is in talks to become...
