India's coronavirus caseload tops 4 million

CBC.ca Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
India's total number of coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday. The country is leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total, which is the second-highest in the world. Here's a look at what's happening with the coronavirus around the world.
