|
Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led third and final practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz and 0.323 ......
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver
Lewis Hamilton on Italian Grand Prix pole positionLewis Hamilton beats Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.
BBC News
Bottas tops practice at Italian Grand Prix as Verstappen crashesValtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen crashes his Red Bull.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton on pole position at Belgian Grand PrixChampionship leader Lewis Hamilton sets pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix half a second clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
BBC News
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One Auto racing team
Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix to secure 89th victory of careerMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominates the Belgian Grand Prix to take his fifth victory in seven races this year and the 89th of his career.
BBC News
Hamilton claims fifth win in seven races with success in BelgiumMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominates the Belgian Grand Prix to take his fifth victory in seven races this year and the 89th of his career.
BBC News
Italian Grand Prix auto race held in Italy
Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at MonzaSix times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One..
WorldNews
Lewis Hamilton fastest in Italian GP second practiceLewis Hamilton is fastest in second practice at the Italian Grand Prix as Mercedes yet again dominate.
BBC News
Carlos Sainz Jr. Spanish racing driver
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this