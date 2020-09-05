Global  
 

Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GPMercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led third and final practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz and 0.323 ......
Lewis Hamilton on Italian Grand Prix pole position

 Lewis Hamilton beats Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.
Bottas tops practice at Italian Grand Prix as Verstappen crashes

 Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two in first practice at the Italian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen crashes his Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton on pole position at Belgian Grand Prix

 Championship leader Lewis Hamilton sets pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix half a second clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix to secure 89th victory of career

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominates the Belgian Grand Prix to take his fifth victory in seven races this year and the 89th of his career.
Hamilton claims fifth win in seven races with success in Belgium

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton dominates the Belgian Grand Prix to take his fifth victory in seven races this year and the 89th of his career.
Italian Grand Prix Italian Grand Prix auto race held in Italy

Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

 Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One..
Lewis Hamilton fastest in Italian GP second practice

 Lewis Hamilton is fastest in second practice at the Italian Grand Prix as Mercedes yet again dominate.
Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP

Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led third and final practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster...
F1 Italian GP: Bottas leads first practice as Verstappen crashes

 Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in opening Formula 1 practice for the Italian Grand Prix as Red Bull's Max Verstappen suffered a mid-session crash
Bottas: Mercedes' F1 Friday advantage at Monza "slightly surprising"

 Valtteri Bottas says he found it "slightly surprising" to see Mercedes so far clear of its Formula 1 rivals in Friday's practice running for the Italian Grand...
