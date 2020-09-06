Global  
 

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting official with ball

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting official with ballNovak Djokovic was kicked out of the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News 01:26

 Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official. Djokovic, after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on Sunday, angrily smacked a ball behind him which went and hit the judge. He later...

Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treaty

 Novak Djokovic 'sad' after US Open default
WorldNews
Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident [Video]

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King among those weighing in on social media after Novak Djokovic incident at U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published
Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

'Djokovic could struggle to get over default' [Video]

'Djokovic could struggle to get over default'

Annabel Croft believes Novak Djokovic could struggle to get over his controversial exit from the US Open, where he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:08Published
Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic' [Video]

'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic'

Miles Maclagan says the umpire had no choice but to default Novak Djokovic from the US Open after striking the line judge with a ball.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published

