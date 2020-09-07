|
'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his attorney general for denying there is systemic racism in the country's justice system. The strong criticism from Harris, the first Black and Indian-American woman on a major party vice presidential ticket came less than two months before the US presidential election. Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Harris are challenging incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party in the November 3 election....
