Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala HarrisWASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his attorney general for denying there is systemic racism in the country's justice system. The strong criticism from Harris, the first Black and Indian-American woman on a major party vice presidential ticket came less than two months before the US presidential election. Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Harris are challenging incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party in the November 3 election....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Kamala Harris: 'We do have two systems of justice in America'

 (CNN)Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris strongly rebuked President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for denying there's systemic..
WorldNews

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris says Barr, Trump in 'different reality' on race

 Harris qualified her previous call for the officer in Jacob Blake's shooting to be charged, conceding she is "not in full possession of the facts."
USATODAY.com

'Trump is simply wrong': Here is medical journal Lancet editor's view on COVID-19 vaccine by October

 Moreover, Democratic U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus..
DNA

Kamala Harris says she wouldn't trust Trump on safety of Covid vaccine before election

 Kamala Harris said that she would not trust Donald Trump’s word on the safety of any coronavirus vaccine approved for use in America before the November..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Michael Cohen claims President Trump will do anything to win the 2020 election

 Michael Cohen says President Trump is a "liar" and a "cheat" in a damning new tell-all book. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Joe Biden leads President Trump by 10% in CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

 A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden with a 10-point lead over President Trump nationally. Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the presidential race.
CBS News
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Trump Continues to Tell Supporters to Vote Twice in November Election [Video]

Trump Continues to Tell Supporters to Vote Twice in November Election

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump encouraged voters in North Carolina to challenge the mail-in system by voting twice.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates

 A blueprint released by the Biden campaign outlines how they believe President Donald Trump has failed women.
USATODAY.com

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump, as Republicans hitch their fortunes to their..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Coronavirus live updates: US governors urge Labor Day vigilance, safety; Israel imposes overnight curfews; CDC to lead vaccine distribution

 Republican and Democrat governors urge caution for Labor Day. Israel imposes overnight curfews. U.S. death toll nears 190,000. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown [Video]

Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown

Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Trump says Pence was never on standby, denies "mini-strokes” amid speculation over his health

 President Trump is pushing back against speculation regarding his health. It comes after a new book suggested Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to..
CBS News

Book on White House: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

 A new book is reviving questions about United States President Donald Trump's unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last year.It reveals that "word..
New Zealand Herald
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

VP Mike Pence called for an end to violence amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris: “A Path To Victory Runs Through Minnesota” [Video]

Kamala Harris: “A Path To Victory Runs Through Minnesota”

Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris sat down virtually with Esme Murphy to address Minnesota voters (2:06).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It. [Video]

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.

In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Kamala Harris sends message to Washington march [Video]

Kamala Harris sends message to Washington march

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris calls on people to "continue the ongoing fight for justice".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says Pence was never on standby, denies "mini-strokes” amid speculation over his health

 President Trump is pushing back against speculation regarding his health. It comes after a new book suggested Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to...
CBS News

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris WASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Michael Cohen says Trump hired a 'Faux-Bama' during White House run - #Biden #Harris #Trump #Pence #GOP #Republican… https://t.co/UBBl1C8APe 12 hours ago

DAirschilde

Prudii Redalur RT @SethAbramson: PS/ All we know from Schmidt's book—and the event doesn't seem to have been focused on much, there—is that the White Hous… 2 days ago

NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston The White House provided no other details at the time. His White House doctor said in a statement the president “re… https://t.co/uQipaxy1eY 4 days ago

AdakCharley

Charley RT @MSNBC: .@maddow discusses new reporting from Michael Schmidt's book about a trip last November by Pres. Trump to Walter Reed Medical Ce… 5 days ago

Eradona

Mothra RT @SethAbramson: 9/ No—it's *also* that a book released by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist just today includes (as merely a tidbit; th… 5 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS The White House has said the president's visit to Walter Reed military hospital was part of his annual physical, bu… https://t.co/KA7HwFk0IK 5 days ago

News_8

News 8 WROC The White House provided no other details at the time. His White House doctor said in a statement Tuesday the presi… https://t.co/B1OCsST9SF 5 days ago

WCJB20

WCJB TV20 News The White House doctor said in a statement Tuesday the president “remains healthy” and “fit to execute the duties o… https://t.co/5yByg8WruV 5 days ago