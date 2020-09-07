Global  
 

iPhone 12: What we know about the four new iPhone models expected soon

Monday, 7 September 2020
iPhone 12: What we know about the four new iPhone models expected soonSeptember is already here, but where’s the new iPhone? Well, the iPhone 12 may not launch in September. Instead, the next iPhone will likely hit retail shelves in October. At this point, the delay in the availability of the iPhone 12 is certain but that doesn’t mean we will stop discussing about the next-generation iPhone. If you are excited about the iPhone 12 and curious to know what’s in the store ahead, you need to follow our roundup of the top rumours for Apple’s upcoming iPhone. iPhone 12: Lineup We’re assuming the next iPhone will be called the iPhone 12, following Apple’s numerical naming system. Interestingly, for the first time, the new iPhone...
LG confirms 2018 TV models will receive support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

After much confusion, LG has confirmed that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will be coming to some of its 2018 TV..
‘Global manufacturers looking to expand outside China’: Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]

‘Global manufacturers looking to expand outside China’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and global manufacturers are looking to expand outside China "India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China. I am glad to inform that Apple is shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung has already come and they further want to expand. I have been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China," said Prasad. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published
Apple iOS 14 To Come Without Anti-Tracking Feature [Video]

Apple iOS 14 To Come Without Anti-Tracking Feature

Apple iOS 14 To Come Without Anti-Tracking Feature

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

LG Renews Pledge to Bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support to Select 2018 TV Models

 After LG disappointed swathes of customers by saying it had "no plans" to bring promised AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to select 2018 TVs, the company has now...
Study: Models underestimate amount of carbon absorbed by Earth's oceans

Study: Models underestimate amount of carbon absorbed by Earth's oceans Washington DC (UPI) Sep 04, 2020 Some parts of the ocean are absorbing carbon at the twice the rate predicted by current climate models, according to a new...
Mid-size 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12 Max' & 'iPhone 12 Pro' models predicted to ship first

 Shipments of circuit boards are suggesting that Apple could release the 6.1-inch "iPhone 12 Max" and "iPhone 12 Pro" first, with the outlying smaller and larger...
