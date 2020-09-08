|
UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of Commons. Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, made the comment Tuesday in response to a question concerning legislation to be published on Wednesday, which critics fear would alter the contents of the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union last autumn. The comment came one day after the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10Published
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets Brexit trade negotiations deadlineBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the U.K. and the EU cannot reach a Brexit trade agreement, he will "move on" and work to secure individual..
CBS News
Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:12Published
Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
The Rolling Stones open first flagship store
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48Published
U.N. calls for investigation into apparent poisoning of Putin critic Alexei NavalnyThe United Nations is demanding a full investigation into the apparent poisoning of Alexei Nalvany, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
CBS News
Kevin Clarke death: Mother says son had 'fear of police'Kevin Clarke died in a London hospital while in police custody, an inquest hears.
BBC News
Brandon Lewis British Conservative politician
New UK bill will 'break international law'Brandon Lewis says a new post-Brexit law will go against agreements in a "specific and limited way".
BBC News
Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:06Published
PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EULONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom
Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53Published
Rule, Britannia! played in the House of Commons by Jacob Rees-Mogg
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:36Published
Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:24Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this