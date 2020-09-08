UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits

Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons



Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53