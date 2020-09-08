Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admitsLondon (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of Commons. Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, made the comment Tuesday in response to a question concerning legislation to be published on Wednesday, which critics fear would alter the contents of the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with the European Union last autumn. The comment came one day after the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Minister: Planned NI legislation

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law" 01:29

 Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets Brexit trade negotiations deadline

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the U.K. and the EU cannot reach a Brexit trade agreement, he will "move on" and work to secure individual..
CBS News
Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK [Video]

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

The head of the European Council has defended the EU's stance and called for calm amid heightened tensions in the post-Brexit trade talks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:12Published
Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations [Video]

Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urges EU to show 'flexibility' as Brexit trade c resume in London. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

The Rolling Stones open first flagship store [Video]

The Rolling Stones open first flagship store

The Rolling Stones open their first "flagship" store, "RS No. 9 Carnaby," on Wednesday at 9 Carnaby Street in London's buzzing Soho district.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike [Video]

Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike

The largest number of coronavirus tests yet seen in Kensington and Chelsea were carried out over the weekend - as part of the public health response to a drastic increase in case numbers among young people. The borough has the highest case rate in London, despite its small size and relative affluence. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

U.N. calls for investigation into apparent poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

 The United Nations is demanding a full investigation into the apparent poisoning of Alexei Nalvany, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
CBS News

Kevin Clarke death: Mother says son had 'fear of police'

 Kevin Clarke died in a London hospital while in police custody, an inquest hears.
BBC News

Brandon Lewis Brandon Lewis British Conservative politician

New UK bill will 'break international law'

 Brandon Lewis says a new post-Brexit law will go against agreements in a "specific and limited way".
BBC News
Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans [Video]

Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published
PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland [Video]

PM meets Foster and O’Neill in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have met with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle in County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

 LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons [Video]

Rees-Mogg plays Rule, Britannia! in Commons

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Rule, Britannia! played in the House of Commons by Jacob Rees-Mogg [Video]

Rule, Britannia! played in the House of Commons by Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commonsto celebrate the BBC reversing its decision about the Last Night Of The Proms.The Commons Leader held his mobile phone close to the microphone near thedespatch box and pressed play, ensuring MPs heard the words: “When Britainfirst, at heaven’s command.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action [Video]

More arrests as Extinction Rebellion protesters stage second day of action

There were more arrests in central London as hundreds of Extinction Rebellionsupporters gathered in and around Parliament Square as Boris Johnson headedinto the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust [Video]

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust

Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech [Video]

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok," EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:36Published
Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle [Video]

Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle

Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis is set to be the EU's new trade commissioner, while Ireland's Mairead McGuinness has been given the financial services portfolio. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:24Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Covid prevention norms flouted at West Bengal Law Minister’s event [Video]

Watch: Covid prevention norms flouted at West Bengal Law Minister’s event

Even as Covid cases in West Bengal continue to surge, a blatant flouting of Covid norms was witnessed during an event in Asansol which was attended by the state’s Law Minister Moloy Ghatak. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published
NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM [Video]

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Minister admits proposed change to Brexit deal would breach international law

 A Government plan to override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels would breach international law, a senior minister has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SmartBriefeuronews

Legal chief of UK government quits over PM's plans to renege on Brexit deal

Legal chief of UK government quits over PM's plans to renege on Brexit deal As Brexit trade talks get underway Boris Johnson's threat to overturn parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement has led to the resignation of the head of the...
Daily Record Also reported by •FXstreet.comBBC NewsWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphSmartBrief

Tuesday morning news briefing: Brexit deal 'never made sense'
Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNews

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU: https://t.co/m36bk46MYM‘clarify’-Brexit-divorce-deal-angers.htm 6 hours ago

JAMILUZZAMAN1

JAMILUZZAMAN BOUNDARIES TOUCHING RACISM BY FEW...AS SOON AS BREXIT IS IMPLEMENTED..UK AND INFLUENCE IN AUS,… https://t.co/ZZR39C7pRM 9 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #UK seeks to ‘clarify’ #Brexit divorce deal, angers #EU @BorisJohnson https://t.co/jaVHP9NWXr https://t.co/TQ0LK4pKLn 16 hours ago

GCC_Customs

Global Customs Compliance Ltd EU alarm as UK seeks to 'clarify' Brexit divorce https://t.co/LEa8RmmhxE https://t.co/B0ghGPq72Q 21 hours ago

tahDeetz

Generic Football Team Deetz RT @theSundaily: EU alarm as UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal https://t.co/u7raiPlZx3 1 day ago

theSundaily

theSun EU alarm as UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal https://t.co/u7raiPlZx3 1 day ago

JSemkiv

Jason Semkiv EU alarm as UK seeks to 'clarify' Brexit divorce deal https://t.co/NSnZDDaSul via @YahooNews EU should have insiste… https://t.co/yrRX11XaiP 1 day ago

rhsvcs

Peascroft EU alarm as UK seeks to 'clarify' Brexit divorce deal https://t.co/lp6VFBkBaw 1 day ago