Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Oregon men arrested for allegedly attacking counter-protesters at pro-Trump rally

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Two people were arrested for attacking counter-protesters during a pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol building in Salem on Labor Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City 03:54

 Hundreds of drivers and bikers gathered at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City on Monday (September 7).

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Oregon residents assess losses as fires still burn

 Evacuees who fled a wildfire east of Salem, Oregon earlier this week are returning to assess their losses in a desolate and smoke-choked landscape. Authorities..
USATODAY.com

13-year-old boy found dead in Oregon wildfire with his dog on his lap

 A 13-year-old boy is one of the fatal victims of the wildfire devastating the state of Oregon in the US.Wyatt Tofte's boy was found inside a car by authorities..
New Zealand Herald

Trump to Visit California After Criticism Over Silence on Wildfires

 The announcement came after the president acknowledged a wildfire season that so far has claimed 17 lives and destroyed millions of acres of land in California,..
NYTimes.com

Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

 Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN..
CBS News

"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damage

 As wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump warns at Nevada rally that Democrats are "trying to rig the election"

 President Trump claimed at a Saturday campaign rally that Democrats are "trying to rig" the upcoming presidential election, warning supporters that 80 million..
CBS News

It's hard to write a tell-all book when Trump is constantly telling on himself

 (CNN)Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage," hasn't even been released yet and it's already causing quite a stir. In it, President Donald Trump..
WorldNews
The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer [Video]

The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer

In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to him as 'my African-American.' Now 63, Cheadle is a real estate broker and a volunteer at a hospital emergency room. According to CNN, Cheadle now says he is a very different man than the one who went to hear Trump four years ago.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Iran executes 27-year-old wrestling star Navid Afkari

 Iran executed popular wrestling star Navid Afkari despite an international campaign to save him, including a plea from President Trump. Afkari was convicted of..
CBS News

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations [Video]

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

College students test positive for virus and party

 A college student house held a party over the Labor Day weekend that included people who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to police..
USATODAY.com

College students admit in police cam video they tested positive for COVID-19 then had a party

 Police broke up a Labor Day party hosted by students at Miami University in Ohio, for violating capacity rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers also..
CBS News

A Striking Reversal: Trump's Attacks on the Military and Defense Contractors

 President Donald Trump mounted a public attack unusual even for him over the Labor Day weekend, accusing his military leadership of advocating war “so that all..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Armed militia met by counter protesters at 'Defend Stone Mountain' rally in Georgia [Video]

Armed militia met by counter protesters at 'Defend Stone Mountain' rally in Georgia

Members of the armed militia "III%" (Three Percenters) were met with opposition from counter protesters at the "Defend Stone Mountain" rally in Georgia, USA. Footage from August 15 shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon [Video]

ICE agents clash with protesters protecting two men from being detained in Oregon

Federal agents were deployed to Bend, Oregon on Thursday (August 13) after protesters blocked a bus carrying individuals in ICE custody. Footage filmed in the early hours of Thursday shows federal..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:59Published
Rally to support police held in Cleveland, protesters hold counter event [Video]

Rally to support police held in Cleveland, protesters hold counter event

Two conflicting events are planned to be held just a few blocks away from each other—a rally to support law enforcement and a protest against law enforcement.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Maher Jokes the Only Thing Trump and FDR Have in Common Is ‘Difficulty Walking’ (Video)

Maher Jokes the Only Thing Trump and FDR Have in Common Is ‘Difficulty Walking’ (Video) After nearly 6 months, Bill Maher took “Real Time” back to the studio Friday night for a brand new episode that contained not only live panel guests, but...
The Wrap

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?

 Season 45 of “SNL” has been a weird one thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down basically everything. But the show has gone on, with NBC putting on...
The Wrap

Another Trump Tweet About Voting Twice Slapped With Warning Label by Twitter

Another Trump Tweet About Voting Twice Slapped With Warning Label by Twitter Donald Trump has once again suggested voting twice, and Twitter yet again tagged his misguided tweet with a warning label for violating rules “about civic and...
The Wrap


Tweets about this