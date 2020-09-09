|
Serena Williams outlasts Tsvetana Pironkova to reach U.S. Open semifinals
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals.
