Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams outlasts Tsvetana Pironkova to reach U.S. Open semifinals

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open 00:38

 On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Williams comes from behind to reach US Open semis

 Serena Williams keeps alive her hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title by fighting back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova in the US Open..
BBC News

Wildfires in the West, Biden in Michigan, Serena Williams: 5 things to know Wednesday

 As wildfires rage in California, Colorado gets blanketed with snow; Joe Biden is expected to appear in Michigan and more news to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

 Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US..
WorldNews

Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth round

 NEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Trayvon Martin's mom, Ahmaud Arbery's dad thank Naomi Osaka for wearing masks at U.S. Open

 Parents of victims of racial profiling thank tennis star Naomi Osaka for keeping the names of their children in America's consciousness.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Borna Coric to reach semi-finals

 German fifth seed Alexander Zverev fights back from a set down to reach his first US Open semi-final by beating a battling Borna Coric.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge who he struck in throat with tennis ball

 Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female..
WorldNews

Tsvetana Pironkova Tsvetana Pironkova Bulgarian tennis player

Motherhood fuels Pironkova's dream run at US Open

 Pironkova has not seen her son in two weeks and the tearful Bulgarian dedicated her astonishing US Open run to her two-year-old after she surprised the field by..
WorldNews

Tsvetana Pironkova's dream comeback continues at US Open

 Tsvetana Pironkova stunned Garbine Muguruza to reach the third round of the US Open – her first tournament for more than three years. The Bulgarian, a former..
WorldNews

US Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova

 Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is knocked out of the US Open, losing in straight sets to Tsvetana Pironkova.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

US Open: Phenomenal Tsvetana Pironkova is in form

US Open: Phenomenal Tsvetana Pironkova is in form Unranked Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova extended her US Open giant-killing run on Saturday, scoring a second consecutive upset with a straight-sets defeat of 18th...
Mid-Day Also reported by •News24WorldNewsBBC Sport

Pironkova Surprises Even Herself in Her Return at the U.S. Open

 Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first tournament since giving birth to a son in 2018, will face another mother, Serena Williams, in the quarterfinals on...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsBBC SportWorldNews

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova have combinedÂ motherhood withÂ U.S. Open success

 Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova are the first trio to gain the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament and are proving that ambition...
Newsday


Tweets about this