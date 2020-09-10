Global  
 

England's Morgan & Roy fit for Australia ODI series

BBC News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

BBC News
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

'Majority of our best team are back' - England face Australia in T20 opener

 England will field close to their best team "for the first time this summer" in the Twenty20 opener against Australia on Friday, says captain Eoin Morgan.
BBC News
Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20 [Video]

Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20

Mandatory credit ECB England’s virtual media conference with England captain,Eoin Morgan, after the second Vitality IT20 versus Pakistan at Emirates OldTrafford. England won by five wickets. England leads the three-match series1-0 with one match to play.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

England v Australia: Tourists win third T20 by five wickets

 Australia beat England with three balls to spare to claim a consolation five-wicket win in the final Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.
BBC News

England v Australia: Jos Buttler to miss final T20

 England batsman Jos Buttler asks to see his family after spending 10 weeks away from home.
BBC News

