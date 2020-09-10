Global  
 

Bob Woodward defends keeping revelations about Trump and coronavirus quiet until book release

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
"The biggest problem I had, which is always a problem with Trump, is I didn't know if it was true," Woodward told the Post.
News video: Bob Woodward Reports President Trump Knew About How Deadly Coronavirus Was

 The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS News’ Scott Pelley’s exclusive interview with Woodward can be seen this coming Sunday on “60...

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's..
New book reveals President Trump admitted to downplaying severity of coronavirus to avoid panic

 President Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings..
Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public

 Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was..
Duration: 00:54

WEB EXTRA: Biden On Trump Saying He Downplayed The Coronavirus [Video]

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted to audio recordings published by the Washington Post where President Trump told Bob Woodward, in an interview for the journalist's new book, that he..

New Bob Woodward Book Claims President Trump Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus [Video]

Laura Podesta reports the book discloses President Trump *knew the coronavirus was deadly around the same time he publicly downplayed the threat".

Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book [Video]

The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.

