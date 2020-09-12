UK coronavirus cases rise above 3,000 for second day in a row

Global  
 

UK coronavirus cases rise above 3,000 for second day in a rowMore than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as a top scientist warned that the country is “on the edge of losing control” of Covid-19. It is the first time since mid-May that recorded cases have been above 3,000 on consecutive days, and the figures come as the public is urged not to have a “party weekend” before the “rule of six” restrictions come into force on Monday. The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 3,497 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, slightly lower than the 3,539 cases recorded on Friday. Former chief scientific adviser and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for...
