|
UK coronavirus cases rise above 3,000 for second day in a row
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
More than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as a top scientist warned that the country is “on the edge of losing control” of Covid-19. It is the first time since mid-May that recorded cases have been above 3,000 on consecutive days, and the figures come as the public is urged not to have a “party weekend” before the “rule of six” restrictions come into force on Monday. The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 3,497 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, slightly lower than the 3,539 cases recorded on Friday. Former chief scientific adviser and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52Published
U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19Published
Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine after DGCI nodThe Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to resume the clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222 after receiving..
DNA
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies UK governmental advisory body
SAGE Professor says latest rules 'make no sense'
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this