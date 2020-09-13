Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Buckland says power to override Withdrawal Agreement is 'insurance policy'

BBC News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says he would resign if the UK broke the rule of law in a way he found unacceptable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Buckland Robert Buckland British Conservative politician

Justice Secretary defends the need for Internal Markets Bill [Video]

Justice Secretary defends the need for Internal Markets Bill

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the need for the controversial Internal Markets Bill as a "break glass in emergency provision" to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom is maintained. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law [Video]

Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law

The widow of Pc Andrew Harper is pushing for cross-party support over hercampaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.Lissie Harper met shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday todiscuss proposals for tougher punishments for criminals involved in the deathsof frontline 999 staff. This follows a meeting last week with Home SecretaryPriti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, at which they offered theirsupport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow [Video]

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow

The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures havesignalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after she met withPriti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this