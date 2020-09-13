Brexit: Buckland says power to override Withdrawal Agreement is 'insurance policy'

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the need for the controversial Internal Markets Bill as a "break glass in emergency provision" to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom is maintained. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The widow of Pc Andrew Harper is pushing for cross-party support over hercampaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.Lissie Harper met shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday todiscuss proposals for tougher punishments for criminals involved in the deathsof frontline 999 staff. This follows a meeting last week with Home SecretaryPriti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, at which they offered theirsupport.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
