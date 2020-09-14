Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan's ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as Shinzo Abe's successor

SBS Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Yoshihide Suga, who is almost certain to replace Shinzo Abe as Japan's prime minister, is a farmer's son with a reputation for inscrutability.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi [Video]

Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM [Video]

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successor

 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News

Yoshihide Suga picked by Japan's governing party to succeed Shinzo Abe

 Japan's governing party has picked him to succeed Shinzo Abe who stepped down due to health reasons.
BBC News

Japan's Suga wins ruling party leadership race to replace Abe

 Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this