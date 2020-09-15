|
Five observations from Tennessee Titans' win over Denver Broncos: Redemption for Stephen Gostkowski
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
After missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.
