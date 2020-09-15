Global  
 

Five observations from Tennessee Titans' win over Denver Broncos: Redemption for Stephen Gostkowski

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
After missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.
 The Broncos will take on the Titans in the season opener.

Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 million

 The Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans ejected for throwing punch at Broncos’ Jake Butt

 Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected Monday night after throwing a punch at Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt late in the first quarter.
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris blocks Titans’ field-goal attempt before halftime

 The Broncos defensive tackle came up big Monday, blocking a field-goal attempt by Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski late in the second quarter to preserve a 7-7...
18 Broncos kneel for national anthem ahead of Monday Night Football showdown against Titans

 The Broncos had 18 players kneel for the national anthem prior to their Monday Night Football game against the Titans, joining a growing number of the league's...
