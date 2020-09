Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root



Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons



Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on August 9, 2020