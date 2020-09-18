Global  
 

Halle Berry seems to confirm she's in a relationship with Van Hunt: 'now ya know...'

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Halle Berry seemed to reveal on Thursday that she's dating singer Van Hunt. Check out the mysterious post here.
Halle Berry Halle Berry American actress

Halle Berry feels her historic Oscar win has become 'heartbreaking.' Here's why.

 Halle Berry is opening up about "heartbreaking" feelings that have followed her historic Oscar win almost 20 years ago.
USATODAY.com
Oscars success is one of Halle Berry’s biggest heartbreaks [Video]

Oscars success is one of Halle Berry’s biggest heartbreaks

Halle Berry's Oscars success in 2002 is one of her "biggest heartbreaks" because she remains the only Black woman to have received the Best Actress prize.

Duration: 00:50Published
Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak [Video]

Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak

Halle Berry made history when she became the first African American to win the best actress Oscar. This was in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball", reports CNN. Since then, things haven't exactly gone the way one might expect. In a recent interview, Berry talked about the fact that Hollywood didn't exactly celebrate her. This is especially true in the wake of her starring role in 2004's "Catwoman" which bombed.

Duration: 00:36Published

Van Hunt Van Hunt American musician

