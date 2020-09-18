Jennifer Aniston plays Brad Pitt's fantasy at 'Fast Times' celebrity table read for charity

Judge responds to Angelina Jolie's attempts to have him removed from divorce case U.S. judge John W. Ouderkirk insists he has no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party‚ attorney or any other person participating in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case.

Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty Brad Pitt has reportedly jetted off to the south of France with German model Nicole Poturalski, leading to speculation that the two are an item.

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actresses Roundtable With Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Ja Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Janelle Monáe, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show' Jennifer Aniston found playing Alex Levy, a character who is hounded by the press and fed up with public life in The Morning Show very "cathartic".

Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays Jennifer Aniston has assured fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special will happen, despite ongoing delays amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Shia LaBeouf eyed for 'X-Men' reboot According to website We Got This Covered, LaBeouf is being considered for the role of Iceman in an upcoming 'X-Men' reboot.

Dane Cook Shares How He Got Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston To Reunite For Virtual Table Read



Social media went wild after it was revealed that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be reuniting virtually for a table read of "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" in support of Sean Penn's non-profit.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:28 Published on August 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston says The Morning Show was like '20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes'



Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how filming 'The Morning Show' and playing a celebrity under scrutiny was like therapy. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published on August 19, 2020