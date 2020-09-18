Global  
 

Coronavirus deaths on rise in France

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Coronavirus deaths on rise in FranceThe numbers of deaths in France of people diagnosed with Covid-19 is trending upwards for the first time since the end of a nationwide lockdown, the public health agency said Friday, warning that all coronavirus indicators were now worsening. While a recent surge of infections mostly affected the young, infections are also growing fast among people over 75. Admissions to hospital and intensive care wards are also increasing, the health agency said. "For the first time since the lifting of the (March-May) lockdown, we are...
Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths 01:24

 Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.

