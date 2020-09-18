Coronavirus deaths on rise in France Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The numbers of deaths in France of people diagnosed with Covid-19 is trending upwards for the first time since the end of a nationwide lockdown, the public health agency said Friday, warning that all The numbers of deaths in France of people diagnosed with Covid-19 is trending upwards for the first time since the end of a nationwide lockdown, the public health agency said Friday, warning that all coronavirus indicators were now worsening. While a recent surge of infections mostly affected the young, infections are also growing fast among people over 75. Admissions to hospital and intensive care wards are also increasing, the health agency said. "For the first time since the lifting of the (March-May) lockdown, we are... 👓 View full article

