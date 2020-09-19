Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Syria war: US deploys extra troops to Syria after Russia clashes

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
A US official says the move sends a "signal to Russia" to avoid "provocative actions" in Syria.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

U.S. Sending More Troops to Syria to Counter the Russians

 The deployment of armored vehicles, advance radar and more fighter jets comes in response to a Russian convoy ramming an U.S. ground patrol, injuring seven..
NYTimes.com

Migrant crisis 2015: What happened to Nujeen Mustafa?

 Nujeen fled war in Syria, and crossed Europe in her wheelchair in 2015, but where is she now?
BBC News

Trump appears to contradict earlier remarks on killing Syria's leader

 President tells Fox & Friends he wanted to target Bashar Assad, but Jim Mattis "didn't want to." Two years ago he said it was "never even contemplated."
CBS News

Islamic State most active in 12 Indian states: Govt to Paliament

 By Rajnish Singh New Delhi, Sep 16 : With Islamic State and its various manifestations spreading base in 12 Indian states in recent years, the Sunni jihadists’..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier [Video]

Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier

Tensions high in northern Israel, days after Hezbollah fighter killed in apparent Israeli air strike in Syria.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:54Published

Tweets about this