Fatouh @StateDept @SecPompeo https://t.co/VYXZVd8v5R Free Our Political Leaders 49 minutes ago Fatouh Ethiopia has filed terrorism charges against leading opposition leader @Jawar_Mohammed and other activists, a move… https://t.co/jWsd8wA8xx 1 hour ago De RT @kichuu24: Ethiopia files terror charges against Jawar Mohammed, others - https://t.co/I5RJzCbYqr https://t.co/KUjXH8on3y 1 hour ago chaltu Tufa Ethiopia files terror charges against Jawar Mohammed, others https://t.co/v043W9OQI8 2 hours ago Tokkummaa Oromoo Ethiopia files terror charges against Jawar Mohammed, others https://t.co/2vyseBlPtt 3 hours ago Jirtuu RT @Jibril_Ebrahim2: Ethiopia files terror charges against Jawar Mohammed, others ⁦@hrw⁩ ⁦@amnesty⁩ ⁦@AmnestyEARO⁩ https://t.co/icbekEAIyE 3 hours ago oromo protest RT @AJENews: Prominent opposition politician facing charges related to unrest after July killing of Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa. https://… 3 hours ago Kichuu Ethiopia files terror charges against Jawar Mohammed, others - https://t.co/I5RJzCbYqr https://t.co/KUjXH8on3y 3 hours ago