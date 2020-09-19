|
Rafael Nadal beaten in Italian Open but Novak Djokovic wins
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal is beaten in the Italian Open but Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Rafael Nadal is the big favourite for Italian Open, but break may hurt him,’ says ...Felix Auger-Aliassime says Rafael Nadal is the ‘big favourite’ for the Italian Open in Rome despite him not playing competitive tennis for months. Nadal..
WorldNews
Dominic Thiem outlasts Alexander Zverev, comes back from two sets down to win US Open and first Grand Slam titleDominic Thiem wins 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to become the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a Slam since 2014.
USATODAY.com
US Open men's final signals beginning of the end for tennis' Big Three of Djokovic, Federer and NadalEither Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win his first Grand Slam title in a U.S. Open final that could foreshadow the future of men's tennis.
USATODAY.com
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland GarrosRafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting..
WorldNews
Italian Open (tennis) tennis tournament at Rome, Italy
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Filip Krajinovic to reach quarter-finalsNovak Djokovic battles past compatriot Filip Krajinovic to reach the last eight at the Italian Open.
BBC News
Djokovic through in Italy as he wins first match after US Open disqualificationNovak Djokovic returns to action after his US Open disqualification with a convincing second-round win over Salvatore Caruso at the Italian Open in Rome.
BBC News
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Djokovic opens up on US Open torment
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:20Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this