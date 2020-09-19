Rafael Nadal beaten in Italian Open but Novak Djokovic wins

Felix Auger-Aliassime says Rafael Nadal is the ‘big favourite’ for the Italian Open in Rome despite him not playing competitive tennis for months. Nadal..

Dominic Thiem wins 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to become the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a Slam since 2014.

Either Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win his first Grand Slam title in a U.S. Open final that could foreshadow the future of men's tennis.

Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting..

Novak Djokovic battles past compatriot Filip Krajinovic to reach the last eight at the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic returns to action after his US Open disqualification with a convincing second-round win over Salvatore Caruso at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic opens up on US Open torment World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

Djokovic targets Federer's records



Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Djokovic: I have to move on from US Open



Novak Djokovic said the incident which led to his US Open disqualification 'could have happened before' during his trophy-laden career, but he now has to move on from it.