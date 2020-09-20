Global  
 

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and OraclePresident Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the massively popular Chinese-owned video app that Washington has called a security risk. Donald Trump on September 19, 2020 touted a "fantastic" deal that could see Oracle and Walmart become the US tech partners for TikTok, which the president is seeking to ban over security concerns. AFP The deal, announced by the companies, also includes Walmart as a commercial partner and would create a new US company that would generate some 25,000 jobs. "I think it's going to be a fantastic deal," Trump said. "I have...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday 01:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vows to nominate female judge [Video]

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after win

 Colby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com

Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnership

 The president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok ban: Here are 5 cool alternatives

 Triller is the most popular of the TikTok alternatives, but don't count out the new offering from YouTube, the world's most popular video service.
USATODAY.com

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

TikTok: Trump says Oracle deal for video app 'has my blessing'

 The president says the bid by Oracle and Walmart would protect the data of TikTok users in the US.
BBC News

Oracle Corporation Oracle Corporation American multinational computer technology corporation

Trump has approved a deal between Walmart, Oracle and TikTok so the app won't be banned

 The new company will be called TikTok, and it would be headquartered in Texas.
USATODAY.com

President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’

 Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge

Walmart Walmart American multinational retailer

Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

 President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the US operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned..
New Zealand Herald

Silicon Valley Silicon Valley Region in California, United States

Visby's COVID-19 test gets FDA approval [Video]

Visby's COVID-19 test gets FDA approval

Silicon Valley startup Visby Medical has received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a portable COVID-19 test kit, the first company to do so. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published

Trump ordered a TikTok sale. The winner is a major fundraiser for his campaign

 Oracle appears to have come out on top as part of a bid to tether TikTok with an American company, making the app—a frequent target of President Donald..
WorldNews

Kuwait- Trump says has given TikTok deal his blessing

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said that he has given the deal between Chinese owned app Tik...
MENAFN.com

TikTok says no to Microsoft, but what about Oracle?

 In a brief statement issued late last night, Microsoft revealed that it was out of the running to buy TikTok’s US operations. US President Donald Trump claims...
betanews

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular video-sharing...
The Verge

