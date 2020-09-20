|
Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the massively popular Chinese-owned video app that Washington has called a security risk. Donald Trump on September 19, 2020 touted a "fantastic" deal that could see Oracle and Walmart become the US tech partners for TikTok, which the president is seeking to ban over security concerns. AFP The deal, announced by the companies, also includes Walmart as a commercial partner and would create a new US company that would generate some 25,000 jobs. "I think it's going to be a fantastic deal," Trump said. "I have...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump vows to nominate female judge
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soonPresident Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald
UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after winColby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com
Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnershipThe president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok ban: Here are 5 cool alternativesTriller is the most popular of the TikTok alternatives, but don't count out the new offering from YouTube, the world's most popular video service.
USATODAY.com
TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart DealTikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com
TikTok: Trump says Oracle deal for video app 'has my blessing'The president says the bid by Oracle and Walmart would protect the data of TikTok users in the US.
BBC News
Oracle Corporation American multinational computer technology corporation
Trump has approved a deal between Walmart, Oracle and TikTok so the app won't be bannedThe new company will be called TikTok, and it would be headquartered in Texas.
USATODAY.com
President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images
President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge
Walmart American multinational retailer
Trump backs proposed TikTok deal with Oracle, WalmartPresident Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his "blessing" to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the US operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned..
New Zealand Herald
Silicon Valley Region in California, United States
Visby's COVID-19 test gets FDA approval
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22Published
Trump ordered a TikTok sale. The winner is a major fundraiser for his campaignOracle appears to have come out on top as part of a bid to tether TikTok with an American company, making the app—a frequent target of President Donald..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this