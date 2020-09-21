Global  
 

Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' wins three awards, including honors for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The pandemic is forcing the 72nd Emmys to be the first virtual show ever. Sunday's awards – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – honor TV's best and brightest.
Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off a weird, virtual night while the world burns around him

 The 2020 Emmy Awards looked like no other Emmys in history due to the COVID pandemic. Here are the highs, and the lows of the ceremony and winners.
USATODAY.com

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Emmy Awards 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off virtual ceremony

 Nominated actors will have someone waiting outside their home to hand over an award if they win.
BBC News

Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox miss hosting Emmys virtual red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19

 E News! Guiliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox both missed hosting the Emmys red carpet after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

2020 Emmy Awards winners and nominees

 The ceremony is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Reunion Was Transcendently Steamy

 On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel brought together a slew of stars for a Zoom reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. While there were a million crazy things..
WorldNews

Jimmy Kimmel on hosting the 2020 Emmys, alone: 'I should get all the gift baskets'

 Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Emmys for the third time, but this one's definitely not the charm: He'll be alone in Staples Center for a COVID ceremony.
USATODAY.com

