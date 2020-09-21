Daniel Levy hits Emmys hattrick, wins award for supporting actor in comedy series for Schitt's Creek Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hitting a hattrick, Canadian actor-director Daniel Levy won the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role of David Rose in the hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek.'



Levy also won the Emmy this year for directing and writing the Canadian television show.



"This has been the greatest... 👓 View full article

