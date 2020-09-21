Global  
 

Daniel Levy hits Emmys hattrick, wins award for supporting actor in comedy series for Schitt's Creek

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Hitting a hattrick, Canadian actor-director Daniel Levy won the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role of David Rose in the hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek.'

Levy also won the Emmy this year for directing and writing the Canadian television show.

"This has been the greatest...
 Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.

