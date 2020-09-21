Daniel Levy hits Emmys hattrick, wins award for supporting actor in comedy series for Schitt's Creek
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Hitting a hattrick, Canadian actor-director Daniel Levy won the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role of David Rose in the hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek.'
Levy also won the Emmy this year for directing and writing the Canadian television show.
The Emmys wrestled with providing joy and hope as the pandemic and social injustice rages on all around it. With many of the acceptance speeches pointing towards the November presidential election as a..
